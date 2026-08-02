MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,004 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of MasTec worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in MasTec by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,411,584 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $454,163,000 after buying an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $265,395,000 after buying an additional 94,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $263.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $365.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. MasTec 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. MasTec Announces Alex Spiro Board Appointment

MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. MasTec Q2 Key Metrics

The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage characterized the updated guidance as a cut relative to prior expectations, overshadowing the record quarter. This concern about forward growth expectations appears to be the primary reason MTZ moved lower despite year-over-year gains and guidance above consensus. MasTec Falls After Guidance Cut

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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