MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for about 0.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.09% of MasTec worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 793.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $372.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.80. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.68 and a 52 week high of $373.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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