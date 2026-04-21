MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,355 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of MasTec worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 793.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $346.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $329.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $370.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.80. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.68 and a 1-year high of $375.14.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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