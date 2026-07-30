MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC Stake Cut by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 239,533 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of MasterBrand worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $42,835,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,323 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $31,255,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the first quarter worth $16,620,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterBrand by 311.5% during the third quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,780 shares of the company's stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 1,479,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company's stock.

MasterBrand Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE:MBC opened at $8.46 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. MasterBrand's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBC

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrea Helen Simon bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 497,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,238.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Alan Kendrick sold 26,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $236,729.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 241,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,179,818.30. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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