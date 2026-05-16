Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,054 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 369,149 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of DNB Asset Management AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $719,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7%

MA stock opened at $493.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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