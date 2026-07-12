Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,763 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Mastercard were worth $91,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MA traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,616,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $464.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,625,225. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Mastercard to strong-buy , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Barclays upgraded Mastercard to , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M) , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Mastercard (MA) Launches AP4M To Bring AI Agent Payments Onchain

Mastercard launched , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. VEON (VEON), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Expand Financial Services

Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness.

Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself.

An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point.

Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns around stablecoin competition, regulatory fee pressure, and alternative payment rails could pressure legacy card-network stocks like Mastercard and Visa.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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