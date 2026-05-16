Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,330 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $493.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.59. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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