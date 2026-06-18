Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,681 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 26,804 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $84,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $492.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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