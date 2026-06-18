Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,136 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $492.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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