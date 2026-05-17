Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stake Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,419 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $137,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $493.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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