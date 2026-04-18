MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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