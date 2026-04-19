MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $1.49 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 518.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Trading Up 4.4%

VRT opened at $307.14 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $312.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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