MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $1.57 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,962 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Intel were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $130,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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