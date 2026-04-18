MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $1.69 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $346.17 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $301.58 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.37 and a 200 day moving average of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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