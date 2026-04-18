MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,068 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

UBER opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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