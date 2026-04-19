MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Makes New Investment in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,954 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 44,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Flowserve

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates and raised its FY2027 view to $4.53, signaling modestly better forward profitability expectations for Flowserve. MarketBeat FLS page

Zacks Research nudged up multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates and raised its FY2027 view to $4.53, signaling modestly better forward profitability expectations for Flowserve. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a separate piece highlighting Flowserve as a long‑term growth stock, which can bolster investor confidence in the company’s secular outlook. Why Flowserve is a Top Growth Stock

Zacks published a separate piece highlighting Flowserve as a long‑term growth stock, which can bolster investor confidence in the company’s secular outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results showed an EPS beat and company guidance that supports mid‑single‑digit forward EPS targets, reinforcing the rationale behind the analyst estimate upgrades. Company / analyst context

Recent reported results showed an EPS beat and company guidance that supports mid‑single‑digit forward EPS targets, reinforcing the rationale behind the analyst estimate upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail ran a rating‑update story on Flowserve; media coverage can amplify the analyst actions but doesn’t, by itself, change fundamentals. Globe and Mail story

The Globe and Mail ran a rating‑update story on Flowserve; media coverage can amplify the analyst actions but doesn’t, by itself, change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Flowserve from "strong‑buy" to "hold," which may cap upside or reduce momentum among some buy‑side holders despite the modest estimate increases. Zacks.com

Flowserve Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here