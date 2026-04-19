MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases Shares of 5,252 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,252 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,493,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,468,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $787,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $579,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $316,224,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.22 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.03 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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