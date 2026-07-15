MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $467.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,739 shares of company stock valued at $159,602,431. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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