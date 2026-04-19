MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 9,164 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in FedEx were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $853,372,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $638,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $391.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.10 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.FedEx's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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