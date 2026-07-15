Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 86,745 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Target were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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