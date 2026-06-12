Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,079.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,342 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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