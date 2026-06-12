Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,392 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,782. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $412.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $443.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile.

A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook.

Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Article: Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside.

Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and one recent report noted the shares were down sharply from prior levels, reflecting ongoing valuation and sentiment pressure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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