Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 36,899 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 239.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,322 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Altria Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 668,243 shares of the company's stock worth $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 50,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here