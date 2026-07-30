Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Camping World $CWH

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 420,761 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Camping World were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company's stock worth $58,585,000 after buying an additional 190,557 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Camping World by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company's stock worth $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Camping World by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,191,781 shares of the company's stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 476,135 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company's stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.33.

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Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $623.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading

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