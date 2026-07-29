Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $681,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,129 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 910.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 128,816 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,557 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,883 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 84,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.50.

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ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MAN stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 437.0%. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Further Reading

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