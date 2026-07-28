Go Pro
→ I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,573 Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Teck Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,573 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,307,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $254,171,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $11,014,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 510,989 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 311,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,838,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TECK stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Teck Resources's dividend payout ratio is 9.49%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teck Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Teck Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teck Resources wasn't on the list.

While Teck Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this …
I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines