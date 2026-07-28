Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 277,675 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,612 shares of the company's stock after selling 277,675 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $97,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Smart Investors Snap Up Coca-Cola Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Dividend Kings and Market Crashes

Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Coca-Cola Q2 Preview

Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Neutral Sentiment: The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Coca-Cola Earnings and Options Market

The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Coca-Cola Valuation Analysis

Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Negative Sentiment: The elevated share price increases the risk of a disappointing reaction if Coca-Cola’s results, margins or forward guidance fail to meet expectations. Investors are specifically focused on margin pressure and whether full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.24–$3.27 remains achievable. Coca-Cola Earnings Preview and Risks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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