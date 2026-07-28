Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 8,434 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $861,979,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $245.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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