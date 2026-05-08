Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,288 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,288 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 116.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $404,687,000 after purchasing an additional 607,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.48.

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More Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

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