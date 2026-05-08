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Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases Shares of 578,325 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Kingsoft Cloud logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Maxi Investments CY Ltd established a new position of 578,325 shares in Kingsoft Cloud during Q4, worth about $5.98 million, making the holding ~1.1% of Maxi's portfolio and roughly 0.19% of Kingsoft Cloud outstanding.
  • Other institutional moves include Artisan Partners initiating a roughly $51.5 million stake and LMR Partners increasing its holding by 1,114.5% to 518,200 shares, with total institutional ownership around 13.4%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive on balance: consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a $18.53 target; the stock trades near $16, has a $4.84 billion market cap and a negative P/E (-32.67), indicating it is currently unprofitable.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 578,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000. Kingsoft Cloud makes up about 1.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $51,504,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 475,533 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 631,442 shares of the company's stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 2.04. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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