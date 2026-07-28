Maximus, Inc. $MMS Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107,278 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 141,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.86% of Maximus worth $135,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,951,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Maximus by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 610,354 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $52,686,000 after acquiring an additional 265,095 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,284 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 11,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,281 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Maximus's dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maximus

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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