Maximus, Inc. $MMS Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,604 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Maximus worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,399 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 53,231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus by 11,500.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,281 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 92,725 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $4,195,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Get Maximus alerts: Sign Up

Maximus Stock Down 0.2%

Maximus stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Maximus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maximus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maximus wasn't on the list.

While Maximus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here