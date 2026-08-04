MaxLinear, Inc $MXL Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,224 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 210,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of MaxLinear worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 656,319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in MaxLinear by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 427,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,326,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $232,279,000 after buying an additional 605,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company's stock.

MaxLinear Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,301.12. The trade was a 71.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,460. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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