Mayar Capital Ltd. Purchases 34,300 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,934 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up approximately 11.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mayar Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,235,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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