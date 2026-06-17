Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,000 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Susquehanna upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

View Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,397.78. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $465,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,447,107. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 389,384 shares of company stock worth $66,025,968 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 7.8%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $270.21.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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