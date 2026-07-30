MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX Shares Purchased by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Free Report) by 535.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,469 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 420,916 shares during the quarter. MBX Biosciences comprises about 2.8% of Stempoint Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 1.05% of MBX Biosciences worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $57.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on MBX Biosciences from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised MBX Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MBX Biosciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:MBX opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.16.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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