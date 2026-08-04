McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.24% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,232,337 shares of the company's stock worth $417,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,797,533 shares of the company's stock worth $187,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,003 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,848.6% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company's stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,480 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,522,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

See Also

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