McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 365,386 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 365,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $25,351,000. Flowserve makes up about 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Flowserve as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 516,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,835,000 after buying an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Flowserve by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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