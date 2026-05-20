McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754 shares of the software company's stock after selling 13,923 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the software company's stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 750,440 shares of the software company's stock worth $262,646,000 after buying an additional 194,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Adobe Trading Down 0.3%

Adobe stock opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.04. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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