Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Invests $3.80 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $272.11 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,735 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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