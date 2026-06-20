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Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC opened a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter, buying 2,891 shares valued at about $619,000.
  • AMD reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $10.25 billion, both above estimates. Revenue rose 37.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain generally bullish on AMD, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.68, though some recent notes warn the stock may be getting stretched near all-time highs.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Advanced Micro Devices.

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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