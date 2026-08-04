Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.2% of Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Box Hill Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,122.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,044.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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