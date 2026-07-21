Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 11,879 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,415,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $353.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.71 and a 52-week high of $367.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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