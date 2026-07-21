Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 2,023 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its stake in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,440 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.06% of Lennox International worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $17,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,539 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $98,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,249,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $556.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $533.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.78. Lennox International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.06 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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