Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,877 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Medpace worth $178,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company's stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Medpace by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $419.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $284.48 and a one year high of $628.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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