Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Medpace were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 177,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,394. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.70 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $547.00 target price (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $469.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here