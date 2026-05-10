Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Medpace were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Blalock Williams LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $4,928,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 856 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $424.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $467.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $284.48 and a one year high of $628.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

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