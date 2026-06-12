Meiji Yasuda America Inc Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $17,100,000. Broadcom comprises 3.9% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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