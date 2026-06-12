Meiji Yasuda America Inc Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,021,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,320,872,000 after purchasing an additional 370,364 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,145 shares of the company's stock worth $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,085.16.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $904.16 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,007.95 and its 200-day moving average is $830.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.21 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $242.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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