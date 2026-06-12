Meiji Yasuda America Inc Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,273,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $405.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $359.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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